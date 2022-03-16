Brady, Gronkowski swoop in to help Maple Street School

Mar. 16—VERNON — Maple Street Elementary School Principal Josh Egan asked his former college friend and roommate for a small favor for his students and ended up with the deal of a lifetime — autographed footballs from Super Bowl champions Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Former New England Patriots teammates, Brady and Gronkowski now play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have won championship rings with both teams.

FOOTBALL AUCTION

WHAT: An auction of two autographed footballs, one each signed by Super Bowl champs Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, former New England Patriots who now play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WHY: Proceeds go to the student fund at Maple Street School, which helps elementary-aged kids attend field trips and other activities if parents can't afford it.

Raffle tickets are $10 and will be sold until April 7 with a drawing the following day.

http://go.eventgroovefundraising.com/41ea41

Egan, who was named Maple Street School principal mid-year last year, said he was looking for ways to raise funds for the parent teacher organization and student activity fund for the elementary school located in downtown Rockville.

The fund allows all students to attend field trips and pay for activities, whether the family can afford to pay or not.

Egan's friend is an assistant video director for the Buccaneers, and after hearing his request, told his former classmate to be on the lookout for a package.

Egan hoped for traditional merchandise, such as a NFL hat or T-shirt. He was beyond surprised when the two Wilson footballs arrived — one signed by Gronkowski and the other by quarterback Brady, who is known as "The GOAT" or The Greatest of All Time.

The school has decided to raffle both footballs off at $10 per entry, with all the proceeds going to the PTO and student activity fund to benefit the students.

"It makes you feel good to give back to the school. We hope that the kids will not have to pay for years to come," Egan said of his good fortune. "What took the players three seconds to sign, made a world of difference to the school and the students."

Superintendent Joseph Macary was also quite excited about the donation.

"We feel very lucky, as this will do wonders for the students," Macary said Monday. "I want to thank the person who made this possible. As a big sports fan, I was excited. As a New England Patriots fan, I was very excited!" he said.

Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships before winning his seventh ring — the most in the NFL history — with Tampa Bay. Gronkowski has four Super Bowl rings: three with New England and one with the Buccaneers.

The raffle for their autographed footballs will run until April 7. The drawing for the two winners will happen April 8. As of Monday afternoon, the school had raised $4,500.

For more information on how to purchase a raffle ticket, go to:

http://go.eventgroovefundraising.com/41ea41

