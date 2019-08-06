Brady Gets Paid

Patriots QB Tom Brady has long been known as a player who will make sacrifices on his own contract when it helps the team. Over the weekend, Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Patriots agreed to a two-year contract extension that helps both parties. The two-year deal is worth $70 million and gives Brady a raise for the upcoming season, making him the sixth-highest paid signal caller in the league. The new deal also calls for Brady to make $30 million in 2020 and $32 million the following season. Despite the big money coming his way, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the two sides still plan to take things one year at a time and that the contract could potentially be re-worked each offseason. The deal also opens cap space for the Patriots this season.

AB’s Foot

HBO’s Hard Knocks debuts later tonight and will feature the Oakland Raiders but we won’t be seeing WR Antonio Brown on the practice field. The former Steeler has yet to practice with the team during training camp due to a lingering foot issue. Brown required a visit to a foot specialist according to beat reports but received good news and is now considered “day-to-day.” Brown could see the practice field later this week.

Luck Ailing

After last week’s statement from Colts HC Frank Reich that QB Andrew Luck was “not ready to take the next step” in his recovery, concerns began to grow for fantasy players. Luck is expected to sit out some practices this week, though he recently suggested he believes he’ll be ready for Week One. Luck’s calf injury has hampered him for months now and there is at least some concern that this will continue to be an issue into the regular season.

Foreman Waived

In a surprising move on Sunday morning, the Houston Texans waived their projected backup RB D’Onta Foreman. Longtime Houston beat writer John McClain suggested the team was unhappy about Foreman’s work habits. Earlier in the week, Texans HC Bill O’Brien insisted the competition for the team’s top backup spot was wide open. Considering the other contenders, that was a very telling statement. Houston is now left with Josh Ferguson, Taiwain Jones, Buddy Howell, Damarea Crockett and Karan Higdon to play behind starter Lamar Miller. It is very likely that the team’s 2019 backup is currently with another team.

This move also prompted rumors that the Texans were interested in dealing for Chargers holdout RB Melvin Gordon but those were quickly dismissed.

Foreman was later signed by the Colts, who waived backup RB Keith Ford to create a roster spot. The Colts have starter Marlon Mack, along with backups Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams, but recently placed RB Spencer Ware on the PUP list and he is seeking a settlement in hopes of finding another team. Foreman is not a lock to make the Colts 53-man roster.

Injury News

Seahawks TE Ed Dickson (knee) might need surgery and would be out around six weeks…Colts DE Jabaal Sheard will be out an undetermined amount of time following a knee procedure…Bears TE Trey Burton (sports hernia) is not expected to play at all during the preseason…Falcons’ rookie RT Kaleb McGary (heart) will be re-evaluated and the team hopes to have him active for Week One…Raiders TE Darren Waller (shoulder) was able to return to practice…

Holdout Concerns

The concern about Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott continues to mount as his holdout is not going to end today, the reported deadline for Elliott to accrue a year toward upcoming free agency. ESPN’s Josina Anderson has reported Elliott will not play without a new contract, while Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones suggested the holdout could drag on for months. Neither side seems willing to budge in this faceoff and fantasy players have to start to worry. Elliott’s status as a sure-fire top-four draft pick is in danger.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Texans LB Jadeveon Clowney plans to report to the team following the third preseason game. After failing to come to an agreement on a long-term deal, Clowney will play what could be his final season in Houston on the franchise tag.

Another holdout has ended as DE Yannick Ngakoue reported to Jaguars camp over the weekend. Reporting prior to today’s deadline will maintain Ngakoue’s schedules free agency as he plays out the final year of his rookie contract.

Camp Battles

Cardinals rookie WR KeeSean Johnson, the third wideout drafted by Arizona in the spring, continues to lay claim to the team’s WR3 job behind Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. Arizona also attempted to sign veteran WR Michael Crabtree but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a deal. This is all bad news for WRs Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler.

On their unofficial depth chart, the Titans list rookie WR A.J. Brown with the third-string offense while WR Taywan Taylor is listed ahead of Tajae Sharpe. Brown has missed the majority of camp practices due to a hamstring injury. He seems very unlikely to make an early impact with the Titans.

While RB Damien Williams has missed time with a hamstring injury, RB Carlos Hyde is reportedly taking advantage of the opportunity, drawing praise from HC Andy Reid. Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy suggested the team’s depth chart behind Williams will be determined by preseason games. Hyde is contending for touches with rookie RB Darwin Thompson and second-year back Darrel Williams.

Veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has seemingly led the camp battle to be the Dolphins starting quarterback all off-season, despite the trade for former first-rounder Josh Rosen. The former Cardinal made a late case to earn the nod but the team has announced it will be Fitzpatrick starting in the team’s preseason opener.

Quick Hits

A 49ers beat writer suggested WR Marquise Goodwin is no lock to make the team’s 53-man roster…The NFL suspended CB Nevin Lawson four games for violating the league’s PED policy…The Cowboys waived TE Rico Gathers…Free agent CB Morris Claiborne was suspended four game for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy…Eagles rookie RB Miles Sanders continues to draw praise, with a beat writer recently calling him the “most impressive runner” at camp…A beat writer called Steelers RB Jaylen Samuels a “significant part of the offense”…Cowboys DE Randy Gregory has yet to apply for reinstatement for the 2019 season. He reportedly still plans to file for a chance to play…The Cowboys have reportedly made a generous contract offer to QB Dak Prescott, while they are evidently willing to let WR Amari Cooper play out the final year of his rookie deal without a long-term agreement…WR Jordy Nelson signed a one-day deal with the Packers and then announced his retirement…Jacksonville signed RB Roc Thomas…The Saints signed RB Jacquizz Rodgers…Denver signed RB Theo Riddick to a one-year, $2.5 million deal. This could be bad news for RB Devontae Booker…Patriots WR Josh Gordon applied for reinstatement to the league in hopes of playing this season…