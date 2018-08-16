Brady could play entire half vs. Eagles

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is expected to make his preseason debut Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles in Foxborough, Mass.

Multiple outlets reported the plan is for Brady to play much, if not all, of the first half before ceding to backup Brian Hoyer. The last time Brady faced Philadelphia, he threw for a playoff record 505 yards along with three touchdowns, but the Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to the Eagles in Minneapolis.

Brady, who turned 41 on Aug. 3, said in a radio appearance earlier this week he "absolutely" planned to play after missing the team's preseason opener with a sore back. He took more reps in practice this week after missing some in previous sessions.

"I'm doing well. I'm doing really well. You just always have little things you're working through -- that's part of football season -- but I feel really good," Brady told sports radio WEEI.

Brady has seen his preseason workload cut back in recent years given his age. He became the oldest player to ever with the league's MVP award last season, and he reiterated on Tuesday that he plans to play beyond this season.

"I certainly expect to be here next year and hopefully beyond," he said. "I have goals to play for a long time. I still love doing it. I still want to do it."

