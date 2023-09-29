Brady Cook, Luther Burden, 6 more players questionable for Mizzou football vs. Vanderbilt

The injury status for several key Mizzou football players remained up in the air after the Tigers released a long injury report Thursday.

Missouri starting quarterback Brady Cook, star wide receiver Luther Burden III and six other players are questionable for the Tigers’ game against Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Also questionable: cornerbacks Dreyden Norwood, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Shamar McNeil; tight end Brett Norfleet; offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson; and defensive end Darius Robinson.

Wide receivers Mekhi Miller and Peanut Houston will miss the trip, per the injury report.

Cook appeared to be a full participant in the portion of practice open to the media on Tuesday. He ran through all of the observable drills, still wearing a leg brace but seemingly without significant limitations.

Burden was far more limited during Tuesday’s practice, spending most, if not all, of the open period on the sideline catching short passes with a coach.

Rakestraw and Norwood worked through all the drills Tuesday, with coach Eli Drinkwitz noting they would be evaluated later in the week for availability versus Vanderbilt. Fellow cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine was in a no-contact jersey Tuesday, but has escaped the injury report.

Wide receiver Mookie Cooper also was in a green no-contact jersey, but also is absent from the report.

Darius Robinson’s absence leaves the Tigers short at defensive end, where they’ve rotated primarily between four players through their noncoference slate. Nyles Gaddy and Joe Moore III have rotated in for Robinson and Johnny Walker Jr. in the first four games. Northwestern transfer Austin Firestone is likely to see more reps should Robinson miss the game.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Brady Cook, Luther Burden, 6 more players questionable for Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt