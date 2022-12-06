Brady after comeback win vs. Saints: 'Just like we drew it up'

Associated Press

A relieved Tom Brady stepped to the podium with a big smile. “Just like we drew it up,” the seven-time Super Bowl quarterback said after throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit and beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16. Clearly frustrated and on the verge of being held without a TD pass at home by the Saints for the third straight season, Brady led scoring drives of 91 and 63 yards and the Bucs (6-6) back to .500, tightening the team's grip on first place in the weak NFC South.