Brady after comeback win vs. Saints: 'Just like we drew it up'
The Cowboys handled the Colts for a blowout Sunday Night win, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers win over the Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season and Deshaun Watson struggled in his return to football action against his former team. PLUS: Minty tells 49ers fans not to despair, because a new era is about to begin in San Francisco: the Sturdy Purdy era!
Dallas hung 54 points on Indianapolis, with the Cowboys flipping turnovers into touchdowns at a relentless clip in 11 and a half furious minutes.
Tom Brady logs his NFL record 44th career comeback (in the fourth quarter or overtime) to lead the Buccaneers to victory over the Saints, the Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, Trea Turner joins his former Nationals teammate Bryce Harper on the Phillies and Justin Verlander joins his fellow ageless wonder, Max Scherzer, on the Mets. PLUS: Would the 49ers consider reuniting Christian McCaffrey with Baker Mayfield?
Yes, Tom Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards. And touchdowns. And almost every other passing statistic. But what is remarkable — what sets him apart from most athletes in most sports — is that he is still playing at age 45 and still performing at an elite level. To put that in perspective, we’ve come up with a list of history’s greatest quarterbacks as a comparison. Each week, ...
Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks with Week 13 almost complete. The Bills have reclaimed the AFC's top spot.
A relieved Tom Brady stepped to the podium with a big smile. “Just like we drew it up,” the seven-time Super Bowl quarterback said after throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit and beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16. Clearly frustrated and on the verge of being held without a TD pass at home by the Saints for the third straight season, Brady led scoring drives of 91 and 63 yards and the Bucs (6-6) back to .500, tightening the team's grip on first place in the weak NFC South.
The Saints snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in their meltdown against the Bucs. It's all they should need to move on from Dennis Allen and Pete Carmichael:
Watch Tom Brady throw a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds to beat the New Orleans Saints
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Caleb Williams, Max Duggan, Stetson Bennett III, and C.J. Stroud are your 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists. Here's what the voters missed.
One of Brock Purdy's throws in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins stood out to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.