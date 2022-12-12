Brady Christensen on Panthers OL: We have the meats

Through what’s been a tumultuous and rather fluid season for the Carolina Panthers, there’s been one position group that’s remained a peaceful constant. Ironically enough, given the franchise’s largely dire history at the spot, it’s the offensive line.

On Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s huge 30-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks, starting left guard Brady Christensen was asked about one play in particular—where the Panthers fielded eight offensive linemen. Christensen then proceeded to spill some inside baseball (or football, in this case) about the offense’s jumbo package.

Brady Christensen says Panthers call their jumbo set "Arby's," as in "We have the meats." Christensen — on the eight OL that were on the field for one snap Sunday — adds: "That's a lot of meat out there." — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 12, 2022

A lot of meat indeed.

In addition to their starting five on the trench, that play saw Carolina post tackle Cameron Erving and guard Michael Jordan as extra blockers up front and rookie lineman Cade Mays in the backfield as a fullback. And with interim head coach Steve Wilks and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo committing to the ground-and-pound approach, this was not the first time we’ve seen that amount of . . . um . . . meat on the field at once.

Whatever delicacy you prefer, these Panthers prefer their football of the old-fashioned, smash-mouth variety. So as long as their hog mollies continue to run deep, there’s going to be plenty of trips to Arby’s down the stretch.

