The NFL's legal tampering period begins on Monday, March 16. Two days later, Tom Brady will become a free agent, with his decision on where to play in 2020 having a profound impact on the entire league's free agent period.

The Bears will have plenty of options as they look to find a quarterback who, at the least, can push Mitch Trubisky for their starting job. But some options are better (Derek Carr) than others (Jameis Winston).

Something has to be done to fix the Bears' glaring quarterback issues in 2020 and, ideally, beyond. But just how should Ryan Pace go about finding that critical solution?

From Brady to Carr, ranking Bears' quarterback options in NFL free agency, draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago