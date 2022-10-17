Brady: Bucs are 'playing less than we're capable of' through six weeks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says that the Bucs are 'playing less than we're capable of' through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season.
On Sunday, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey accounted for 74.5 percent of his offense's yards from scrimmage—the second-highest share of the past two decades.
The Eagles scored 20 straight and the Cowboys countered with a surge
The Eagles likely had no intention of snapping the ball on fourth-and-four at the Dallas 10. Maybe they would have on the first play of the second quarter, but with eight seconds on the clock and the clock moving toward the end of the first quarter, they didn’t have to snap the ball. They surely [more]
The Packers are unlikely to have Randall Cobb or Jake Hanson for the second half against the Jets.
The Eagles intercepted Cooper Rush three times, ending the Cowboys’ Cinderella story as the clock struck midnight. C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two interceptions — one after returning from a hand injury — and Darius Slay one as Philadelphia remained undefeated. The Eagles led 20-0, gave up 17 unanswered points and won 26-17 to move to 6-0. [more]
Randall Cobb wore a towel on his head and had tears in his eyes as he rode the cart back to the Packers’ training room during Sunday’s game. The receiver, though, received good news afterward. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters after the game that Cobb was in better spirits in the locker room. Rodgers [more]
Kayvon Thibodeaux came up big with the game on the line, and the weight of the moment came pouring out after the game
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated and the third team in franchise history to start 6-0 after a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field
Zach Wilson won a football game and caught up with his idol and mentor all in one day
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
The Eagles are in good shape in the NFC East.
The Bears' inexcusable loss to the Commanders cost them a shot to move up the weekly power rankings. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity after six weeks.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Bill Belichick made some history in Cleveland on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks in the middle of Sunday's game after exchanging words with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey.
Following Alabama's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide have now dropped to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll. They were previously at No. 3.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
What does your top 5 look like this week?
The Chiefs and Bills were neck-and-neck all afternoon. Here’s a look at some things that made the difference in what became a Buffalo victory and Kansas City loss.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.