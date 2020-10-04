Brady Breeze opts out of 2020 season, begins preparing for NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2019 Rose Bowl’s Defensive Most Valuable Player is opting out of the 2020 college football season.

Oregon safety Brady Breeze announced Sunday that he will forgo his senior year with the Ducks football program and begin preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“With lots of deep thought and prayer, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream and opt-out of an uncertain 2020 Season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Go Ducks and God Bless!,” Breeze said in his announcement.

Thank you for making my dream a reality 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Zjzj3aqw0v — Brady Breeze (@BradyBreeze) October 4, 2020

Breeze, a native of Lake Oswego, had a career-high 62 tackles, three interceptions, three fumble returns including a touchdown, three pass breakups and a forced fumble during a breakout junior season in 2019. He was expected to start for Oregon at safety this fall.

In the Ducks 28-27 Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin, Breeze returned a muffed punt for a touchdown over the Badgers, one of three touchdowns he scored during his junior year, tied for the most in the nation during the 2019 season. He posted a career-high 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble record for a touchdown.

Breeze, a four-star recruit out of Central Catholic, also led Oregon in tackles in the Pac-12 championship game vs. Utah.

Breeze is just one of many star players a part of an exodus of Ducks leaving Eugene. Safety Jevon Holland, left tackle Penei Sewell, and cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Thomas Graham have also opted out of the 2020 college football season.

Per The Draft Network, Breeze is listed as the 390th ranked player in the 2021 NFL Draft.