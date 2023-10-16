Wide receiver Brady Boyd will take snaps as the No. 2 quarterback this week in Texas Tech football practice with the possibility of true freshman Jake Strong making his first career start in place of an injured Behren Morton.

Texas Tech plays Brigham Young at 6 p.m. CDT Saturday in Provo, Utah.

Morton is questionable after he took several hard hits in the first half of Tech's 38-21 home loss Saturday to Kansas State and didn't play after halftime.

Tech coach Joey McGuire said during his weekly press conference Monday that Morton's status for this week will be a game-time decision as he deals with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder that he suffered in the Sept. 23 game at West Virginia and soreness from a hit to the back he took Saturday. The latter came when he was driven into the turf along the sideline by Jevon Banks, a 290-pound defensive tackle.

Strong played the entire second half, completing 16 of 28 passes for 173 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. He also broke an option keeper for 54 yards to set up his touchdown pass.

The Red Raiders plan to redshirt Boyd, who's yet to play in a game this season. However, he's been working at quarterback in practice in recent weeks after the injuries to original starter Tyler Shough (broken fibula) and Morton.

Boyd, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior, was a prolific receiver at Southlake Carroll. He played in 12 games as a true freshman at Minnesota, then transferred to Tech and caught 13 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown last year as a sophomore.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Brady Boyd gets second-team snaps in Texas Tech football's QB quandary