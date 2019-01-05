Brady: Best regular-season team doesn't often win Super Bowl originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

As he can attest from his three Super Bowl losses, sometimes the best regular-season team doesn't win the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady is hoping that theory holds true this time around. It's one he voiced to Jim Gray on Saturday in his pregame interview on the Westwood One radio network before the AFC Wild Card Game.

"Our coaches have always told us it is not where we play, it is how we play and so much is unpredictable in the postseason," Brady told Gray, echoing some of the comments he made from the podium in Foxboro earlier this week. "This isn't four out of seven or three out of five, this is a one-game season and the team that plays the best wins. I would say the team that plays the best over the course of the regular season hardly wins very often, you know, the Super Bowl."

The No. 2 seed Patriots stumbled a bit in December, losing two in a row in the final month of the season for the first time since 2002. The one-and-done aspect of the playoffs means the Patriots have to be at their best no matter what the regular season brought, Brady said. Of course, three of Brady's five Super Bowl titles were won as a No. 1 seed, when the Pats did indeed dominate the regular season. The three losses, to the Giants twice and Eagles last year, were as a top seed, as was their elimination by the Jets in the Divisional Round in January 2011.

"Again, 16 weeks is different than one week," Brady said. "You wouldn't judge a boxing match on one round, either. But, someone could win a round. That is how it goes in the playoffs and you have 12 teams that have qualified that have had great seasons, but there is only one of those teams that is going to win it all. It is a very challenging thing to do, but it is also a very exciting time of the year because you see all these playoff games and you see pro football being played at its highest and very best."

