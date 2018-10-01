Brady, Belichick says Josh Gordon is settling in quickly with Patriots

FOXBORO -- A lot has been said about Josh Gordon's life away from the field, but in the last 24 hours he's received nothing but praise from Bill Belichick and Tom Brady for his work behind the scenes to pick up the Patriots offense.

"Josh has worked hard," Belichick said on a conference call Tuesday. "He's a smart kid. He's got quite a bit of experience. He's obviously played in a lot of different systems, different coordinators and so forth.

"I think in one way or another he's probably experienced things that we're doing in one of those systems that he's been involved in. He's been able to pick things up quickly and has experience doing different things. It was good to get him out there."

To hear Belichick compare what the Patriots do offensively to what the Browns do might make heads spin, but schematically there are similarities.

Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley runs a Ron Erhardt-Ray Perkins system, just as the Patriots do. Obviously there are differences in the volume of plays the Patriots run versus the Browns and how those plays are set up. But the Erhardt-Perkins language, how plays get communicated and relayed, will sound relatively similar whether you're in Cleveland or Foxboro.

That likely helped Gordon get on the field against the Dolphins -- he saw 18 of a possible 81 snaps Sunday -- to catch two passes for 32 yards, including a hard-charging 19-yarder where he broke a pair of Dolphins tackles.

"He's been really working hard and trying to get things right," Brady told WEEI's Kirk and Callahan show Monday. "I don't feel like I had to worry about where he was lining up or what he was running. He was super confident. I could tell in his eyes he knew what he was doing."

Brady added: "He's just been great since he's came in. So hopefully we can keep it going and build on it."

Brady and Gordon have lockers next to one another, and Brady is hoping they'll be able to continue to build on the foundation they've established thus far.

"Now that he's our teammate, we've got to get to know each other, because you can build that trust and chemistry in different ways," he said. "You see it with guys I played with for a long time. It builds and builds and builds. And what happens is, you just -- you're able to make a lot of good plays, and you basically eliminate all the bad plays.

"Bad things don't happen when I throw it to Julian [Edelman], bad things don't happen when I throw it to [Rob Gronkowski]. Just because I know their body language and I know the types of plays that they're capable of making. You try to make plays, throw the ball where they're able to make the plays and not the defense.

"It's really a building process, and everything that you're doing, you're either building trust, you're gaining trust or you're losing trust. And it's just guys that really are professional and they know what to do and they show up and they're prepared -- you build trust pretty quickly."

It'll be a while before Gordon is on the same level as players with whom Brady has spent about decade. But the early returns have been positive, both according to the quarterback and the head coach.

