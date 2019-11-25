Brady's Patriots set NFL record & tie franchise mark

Omnisport
It was New England's 17th successive season with 10 or more wins, eclipsing the San Francisco 49ers' record of 16.
It was New England's 17th successive season with 10 or more wins, eclipsing the San Francisco 49ers' record of 16.

The New England Patriots broke the NFL record for most consecutive 10-win seasons on Sunday.

Reigning Super Bowl champions the Patriots topped the Dallas Cowboys 13-9 in Week 12.

It was New England's 17th successive season with 10 or more wins after improving to 10-1, eclipsing the San Francisco 49ers' record of 16 between 1983-1998.

Tom Brady and his team-mates also tied a franchise record with victory against the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots recorded their 21st straight home win – including the postseason – to match the mark set between 2002 and 2005.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next