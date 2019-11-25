Brady's Patriots set NFL record & tie franchise mark

The New England Patriots broke the NFL record for most consecutive 10-win seasons on Sunday.

Reigning Super Bowl champions the Patriots topped the Dallas Cowboys 13-9 in Week 12.

It was New England's 17th successive season with 10 or more wins after improving to 10-1, eclipsing the San Francisco 49ers' record of 16 between 1983-1998.

Tom Brady and his team-mates also tied a franchise record with victory against the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots recorded their 21st straight home win – including the postseason – to match the mark set between 2002 and 2005.