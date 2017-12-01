Brady, Amendola off injury report; Hogan, Cannon out

After not practicing again this week, wide receiver Chris Hogan and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon were listed as out on the final injury report for the Patriots game in Buffalo on Sunday.

Tom Brady (Achilles) and Danny Amendola (knee) were removed from the injury report and will play. The report has eight Patriots listed as questionable:

OUT: OL Marcus Cannon (ankle); WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE: OL David Andrews (illness), LB Marquis Flowers (knee), DE Trey Flowers (rib), CB Eric Rowe (groin), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), LB Kyle Van Noy (calf), LB Trevor Reilly (concussion), OL LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)