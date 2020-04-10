Bradshaw lists Staubach, Fouts, Marino ahead of Brady

Terry Bradshaw took issue with the prevailing notion that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback ever.

In fact, the Hall of Fame passer and long-time NFL analyst for FOX Sports provided a few names that he believes reside higher in the pecking order than the six-time Super Bowl winner.

"I don't think he's the greatest quarterback of all-time," Bradshaw said during an interview with 93.7 The Fan. "It's hard to say. He may be the best quarterback we've had in the last 30 years. Is he better than (Roger) Staubach? No. Is he better than Dan Fouts? No. Dan Marino? No. I'm talking talent-wise when you're putting all of it together.

"Does he have more Super Bowls than anybody? Yes. Therefore, he's the best. I absolutely have no problem saying it. If you've got the most Super Bowls, you can be in there, but I don't put anybody as the greatest of all-time. Is he better than (Joe) Montana? Not in my opinion. Is he better than Drew Brees? Yeah, maybe."

Brady, who signed a multiyear contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, captured three NFL MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections during his 20 seasons in New England. Brady is second in NFL history in touchdown passes (541) and passing yards (74,571) to Brees.

Staubach was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl winner. He threw for 22,700 yards with 153 touchdowns and 109 interceptions in 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (1969-79).

Fouts, who is also a six-time Pro Bowl selection, passed for 43,040 yards with 254 touchdowns and 242 interceptions with the then-San Diego Chargers (1973-87).

Marino, who was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, threw for 61,361 yards with 420 touchdowns and 252 interceptions during his career with the Miami Dolphins (1983-99).

--Field Level Media