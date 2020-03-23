Bradshaw baffled by Brady's decision to join Bucs

Terry Bradshaw is having difficulty connecting the dots behind Tom Brady's decision to leave the New England Patriots in favor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback and long-time NFL analyst for FOX Sports, said in an interview with The Athletic that he feels there's more to the story. Bradshaw contends that there maybe something more to prove for Brady, who will turn 43 in August.

"I don't know what the hell Tom's doing," the 71-year-old Bradshaw said. "I think Tom, at 43, there has to be something going on for him to want to leave there, right? Gotta be. He's got to feel they don't want him, he's got to feel unappreciated."

Bradshaw went on to explain his thoughts of an underlying rift between Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

"Why in the world does he want to keep on playing at 43 other than to prove to New England he's more important than Bill Belichick?" Bradshaw said. "That's the way I would look at it. Why the hell do you want to go to Tampa? The only thing I can think of is ego gets involved and you decide, 'I'll show 'em who's more important.'

"He knows they're saying, 'Who was more important, the coach or the quarterback?' Has (Patriots owner) Robert Kraft come out and said, 'We want him back, we need him back, he's our guy?' Is anyone fighting for him? I haven't noticed any of that."

Brady, who signed a multiyear contract with Tampa Bay, captured six Super Bowl titles, three NFL MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections during his 20 seasons in New England.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said the deal is for two years and $50 million, all guaranteed, and includes $4.5 million in annual incentives. It also has a full no-trade provision.

Brady will have his work cut out for him with the Buccaneers, a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since the 2007 season. Only the Cleveland Browns have a longer streak without a playoff appearance.

Brady is second in NFL history in touchdown passes (541) and passing yards (74,571) to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. With Brady's move to the NFC South, the two 40-something quarterbacks will face off twice each season.

--Field Level Media