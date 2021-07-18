Bradley Zimmer's leadoff homer
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bradley Zimmer drills a leadoff homer to right-center field, his second of the season, giving the Indians' an early 1-0 lead
Bradley Zimmer drills a leadoff homer to right-center field, his second of the season, giving the Indians' an early 1-0 lead
A fan threw a ball from the left field stands at Yankee Stadium that hit Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo in the sixth inning of Saturday night's Yankees win.
Now this was Bucco Bizarro at its best. The Pittsburgh Pirates swiped three runs Sunday when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly batted a fair ball into foul territory, prompting a wild argument in which New York manager Luis Rojas was ejected. With the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the third base line.
Collin Morikawa collected the biggest winner's check of his young career Sunday at Royal St. George's.
A shooting outside Washington's Nationals Park on Saturday night resulted in the suspension of play between the Nats and San Diego Padres.
After closing with a 65, Brooks Koepka never cracked a smile during his post-round news conferences at the 149th British Open.
The Cubs, who won the 2016 World Series, three division titles and reached the postseason in five of the past six seasons, are waving the white flag.
LeBron James made an appearance during Game 5 of the NBA Finals and drew the attention of many throughout the game.
"It was a big-time play. It was the winning play of the game."
Letters to Sports: Some readers agree with Bill Plaschke that the Dodgers should cut ties with Trevor Bauer. Others say Bauer deserves due process.
The traditionalists will undoubtedly be horrified at the notion, but Pete Cowen believes it is now time for The Open to move to a two-tee start to counter the “unfairness” of the current draw system. Cowen is coach to the likes of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, and his word has sway. The former European Tour pro has yet again watched a section of the field be put at a disadvantage because of the weather and he feels that the R&A should now act and at least try to ma
The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft protection lists have officially been revealed, and the new Seattle Kraken franchise is going to have plenty of good players to select.
The LPGA mom squad is about to get bigger.
Holiday created, assisted, or scored 67 points in Game 5.
The Yankees fell behind early but snuck in two home runs in the sixth inning to earn the rain-shortened win.
Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran reacts to getting his first MLB hit off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in Saturday night's game at Yankee Stadium.
Verstappen was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons after the crash. His points lead over Hamilton is down to eight.
What will the 2021 preseason AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings.
Sánchez, Torres homer in Yankees' rain-shortened win
The Kraken have some tough choices to make.
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka revealed she was targeted with racial backlash for her decision to represent Japan in the 2021 […] The post Naomi Osaka opens up about receiving racist backlash for representing Japan in the Olympics appeared first on TheGrio.