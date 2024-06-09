Bradley wins Cymru Premier player accolade

Midfielder Sion Bradley has been named the Cymru Premier player of the season after helping Caernarfon Town reach Europe for the first time.

Bradley scored seven league goals in a campaign in which the Canaries won the play-off final with the 26-year-old recently moving to champions The New Saints.

Saints boss Craig Harrison was named manager of the season after an unbeaten league season in which they won the title for a 16th time.

Former Aston Villa striker Brad Young was named young player of the season after scoring 22 goals in New Saints’ title winning campaign to finish as leading scorer.

Cardiff City’s Iain Derbyshire was named Adran Premier manager of the season after guiding his team to a domestic treble with Seren Watkins the player of the season.

Wrexham’s Lili Jones was named the young player of the season.