Bradley Wiggins says no rider would have been 'stupid enough' to dope using Testogel

Bradley Wiggins has called for a fresh investigation into the delivery of a batch of Testogel to the national velodrome a decade ago. However, the 2012 Tour de France champion added that he did not believe any rider would have been "stupid enough” to dope in that manner in 2011.

A medical tribunal sensationally ruled last Friday that 30 sachets of Testogel had been ordered into the velodrome by former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman with the intention to dope an unnamed rider.

The ruling led to widespread calls to unmask the intended recipient or recipients, with a shadow now cast over an entire generation of athletes. Wiggins, speaking on his own show on Eurosport on Monday, said he did not believe anyone would have been stupid enough to try to cheat using Testogel.

"I don’t know anyone in their right mind who would use that for doping in that period, particularly given the amount of testing in that time: the blood passports, in-house testing, out-of-competition with UKAD [UK Anti-Doping]," he said on The Bradley Wiggins Show.

"What needs to happen now is to alleviate this assumption that it must have been for a rider. Not necessarily. It might have been for a staff member… it might have been for someone from another sport. Who knows. Was it a mistake? Apparently it was. Then it should be easy to substantiate and show factual evidence."

He added: "This whole charge that they [Testogel sachets] were for a rider, I don’t think anyone was in that game for doing s*** like that, or stupid enough. You’d get caught the amount of times you were tested."

The General Medical Council’s case was that the testosterone would have been used for ‘micro-dosing’ an athlete, small top-ups so as to make it very hard to detect.

Freeman claimed he was bullied into ordering the drugs by former head coach Shane Sutton to treat the Australian’s erectile dysfunction, but the tribunal panel found Sutton to be a “credible and consistent witness” while describing Freeman’s version of events as “implausible”.

During the investigation, Sutton angrily refuted claims of erectile dysfunction, testifying: "You are telling the press I can’t get a hard on - my wife wants to testify that you are a bloody liar!"

Freeman, who admitted to having told “lots of lies” in an effort to cover his tracks, including to UK Anti-Doping investigators, repeated his claim that he was innocent in a Sunday newspaper.

"What exactly happened? Someone must know," Wiggins said. "‘Oh s***, accidentally a load of testosterone gel’s come in.’ You’re jeopardising your duty of care towards athletes, people’s kids, husbands and wives. People who are in there, in this great British system which has won all these Olympic medals over the years, funded by public money – that is not good enough."

"Of course, that leaves this cloud, I understand that and it makes a bloody good story as well. But this one is a bit different. There’s something else going on and someone knows something, and I don’t quite know what the hell is going on. But it needs a follow-up now."

He added: "It’s left it with no actual conclusion. It’s guilty of a charge with a sidepiece: ‘maybe to dope a rider’."

"Well, I don’t think so to be honest. But that’s the way it looks and I understand that. But rather than just leave it at that, can we just get to the bottom of it. There should be another investigation and I think that’s probably the best way to do it."

Freeman - who faces two separate Ukad charges relating to possession and tampering - is provisionally suspended from all sport, but in any case left British Cycling four years ago. His hearing continues on Wednesday with his fitness to practise now up for review. He is weighing up whether to appeal Friday’s ruling, which may depend on whether he can access funding to do so.