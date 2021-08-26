Bradley Whitford's FYC Will Crack You Up

James Corden connects with Bradley Whitford, who is in bed with his wife Amy Landecker - who recently shared an image of Bradley's split pants to support his Emmy nomination for "Handmaid's Tale." And James finds a clip of 1985 Bradley from "All My Children" that really gave us a sneak peek of what became his brilliant career. The documentary Bradley executive produced, "Not Going Quietly," is now playing in theaters across the country: http://www.notgoingquietly.com