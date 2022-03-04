Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago basketball live updates: Braves trail 53-34 with under 12 left

The Bradley Braves are taking on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in a 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament men's basketball game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The Braves finished 17-13 overall and 11-7 in the Valley to earn the No. 5 seed. and has won eight of their last 11 games. The Loyola was 22-7 overall and 13-5 in the Valley and earned the No. 4 seed.

Bradley won the previous game between the two, 68-61, on Feb. 9 at Carver Arena in Peoria. Loyola won the first meeting, 78-71 in overtime, on Jan. 8 in Chicago.

Return to this story for live updates from the game. Dave Eminian of the Journal Star will monitor the game. The winner advances to an MVC semifinal scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

3:56 p.m.: Loyola 53, Bradley 34

Lucas Williamson with a 3 gives Loyola its biggest lead of the day at 53-32. Terry Roberts gets to the line for a pair of free throws and Bradley trails 54-34 with 11:56 left and media timeout.

Braves have 12 turnovers. Loyola has 18 points off those mistakes.

3:45 p.m.: Second half under way

Bradley and Loyola start cold, combined 1 of 10 to open the second half. Bradley gets a layup from Terry Roberts and trails 45-29 at the 15-minute media timeout.

3:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: Loyola 44, Bradley 27

Bradley freshman guard Connor Hickman hit a 3 in the final seconds to cut the deficit to 44-27 at the half.

Bradley had nine turnovers in the first half, off which Loyola scored 14 points. The Braves shot 38% from the field and were 3 of 11 from 3. Loyola shot 54% and was 5 of 11 from 3.

Loyola turned in a 15-0 effort in fast-break points, dominating the transition g

Loyola's Ryan Schwieger came off the bench to score a game-high 8, and hit both 3s he attempted.

The Braves got 7 points and a game-best 9 rebounds from forward Rienk Mast.

3:19 p.m.: Bradley down 20

The Braves fell down by 20 when Braden Norris backed in and hit a fadeaway jumper for 42-24, and then guard Marquise Kennedy stole the ensuing inbounds pass and dunked for 44-24 with 54 seconds left.

3:10 p.m.: Bradley down 14

Loyola's Lucas Williamson gathered in a bad Bradley inbounds pass alone near center court and jogged down for a dunk and 36-22 lead with 4:36 left in the first half.

2:54 p.m.: Loyola on a run

The Ramblers put together a 14-2 run over 4:13 on a 3 from Ryan Schwieger for a 20-10 lead at 12:32.

2:47 p.m.: Loyola rallies to lead

The Braves got Terry Roberts to the rim off screens twice in the first five minutes to play with the lead.

But Loyola rallied on a tying layup by Chris Knight, then another layup from Knight for its first lead, followed by a 3 from Lucas Williamson for 13-8 with 15:22 left.

2:17 p.m.: Starting lineups

Bradley will roll with guards Terry Roberts and Connor Hickman, wing Jayson Kent and forwards Rienk Mast and Malevy Leons.

Loyola has guards Lucas Williams, Braden Norris and Tate Hall, with forwards Chris Knight and Aher Uguak.

2:10 p.m.: Northern Iowa rolls

No. 1 seed Northern Iowa beat Illinois State, 78-65, in the first quarterfinal Friday.

Northern Iowa advances to a semifinal berth on Saturday and will play the winner of the Bradley-Loyola game.

2022 Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament

At Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Thursday's opening-round games

Illinois State 58, Indiana State 53

Valparaiso 81, Evansville 59

Friday's quarterfinals

3 — Northern Iowa 78, Illinois State 65

4 — No. 4 Loyola (22-7, 13-5) vs. No. 5 Bradley (17-13, 11-7), 2:30 p.m.

5 — No. 2 Missouri State (22-9, 13-5) vs. No. 7 Valparaiso (14-17, 6-12), 6 p.m.

6 — No. 3 Drake (22-9, 13-5) vs. No. 6 Southern Illinois (16-14, 9-9), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals

Winners 3 and 4, 2:30 p.m.

Winners 5 and 6, 5 p.m.

Sunday's championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

