Bradley vs Cincinnati: Scouting report, prediction for 2024 NIT second-round game

The Bradley Braves men's basketball team meets the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second round of the 2024 National Invitational Tournament.

The Round of 16 game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The No. 3 seed Braves (23-11), third in the Missouri Valley Conference, advanced here with a 74-62 win over Loyola Chicago. The No. 2 seed Bearcats (21-14), 11th in the 14-team Big 12 Conference, slipped by San Francisco 73-72 in overtime.

NIT FIRST ROUND: Bradley Braves hold off Loyola Chicago for first-round NIT victory

What to know about the Bradley Braves

Head coach: Brian Wardle (9th yr, 159-137). Tournament appearance: NCAA 2, NIT 2.

'23-24 Conference: 3rd in Missouri Valley Conference.

Key players: F Malevy Leons (6-9, 210) 13.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 51 blocks, 53 steals, MVC Defensive MVP, All-MVC Defensive Team and All-MVC 1st team. G Duke Deen (5-8, 170) 14.1 ppg, team-best 134 assists, All-MVC 1st team. G Connor Hickman (6-3, 200) 14.5 ppg, 41% 3-pointers, MVC Most Improved Team, All-MVC 3rd team. Darius Hannah F (6-9, 205) 11.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 42 blocks, 46 steals, MVC Most Improved Team.

Rankings: NET No. 57. KenPom No. 58.

Did you know? Braves are No. 20 in nation in 3-point shooting and No. 47 in scoring defense. Cincinnati is No. 250 in 3-point shooting and No. 66 in scoring defense.

NIT FIRST ROUND: Cincinnati Bearcats get by San Francisco in NIT 1st round

What to know about the Cincinnati Bearcats

Head coach: Wes Miller (3rd yr, 62-42). Tournament appearances: NIT 2.

'23-24 Conference: 11th in Big 12 Conference.

Key players: G Day Day Thomas (6-0, 185) team-best 61 steals, 116 assists, 10.3 ppg. G Dan Skillings Jr (6-6, 215) All-Big 12 Conference honorable mention, team-best 12.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg. Wing, John Newman III (6-5, 215), Big 12 All-Defensive Team, 9.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg. F Simas Lukosius (6-8, 225) 11.2 ppg. C Aziz Bandaogo (7-0, 235) All-Big 12 Conference honorable mention, team-best 7.6 rpg and 45 blocks.

Rankings: NET No. 37, KenPom No. 42.

Did you know? Drew Adams, Cincinnati assistant coach/recruiting director, was an assistant coach under BU's Brian Wardle.

NIT 2024: What to know about National Invitational Tournament schedule, times, TV

Bradley vs. Cincinnati prediction in NIT

Bradley 71, Cincinnati 70

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs.

