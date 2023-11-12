Bradley suspends women's basketball coach for rest of nonconference season

Bradley has suspended women's basketball coach Kate Popovec-Goss for at least 10 games, according to a release from the school.

The school said the second-year coach is suspended through the rest of the nonconference season, which is 10 games, starting Sunday with a scheduled game against Central Michigan. Assistant Armelia Horton will serve as interim coach for the Braves (0-1), who lost their season opener on Nov. 6 at Kansas City.

"This decision has been made in accordance with the university's commitment to upholding the values and standards expected of its staff," the school said in a release. "Further details will not be disclosed at this time, as the university respects the confidentiality of personnel matters."

Cody Roskens, the school's assistant director of athletic communications, had no additional comment when asked Saturday during Bradley's men's basketball game.

The Bradley women are scheduled to open the Missouri Valley Conference season on Dec. 30.

Bradley head coach Kate Popovec-Goss introduces the Bradley women's basketball team during the Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at Renaissance Coliseum.

Popovec-Goss was hired in April 2022 after time as associate head coach and recruiting director at Northwestern. She took over for Andrea Gorski, who retired in late March after 25 years of coaching.

Popovec played at Pittsburgh and Northwestern, then returned to her alma mater as an assistant in 2017. In the spring of 2018, she was named Northwestern’s recruiting and defensive coordinator. The up-and-coming coach was named associate head coach under Joe McKeown at Northwestern in August of 2021 before landing with Bradley for the 2022-23 season.

Bradley went 4-28 in its first season under Popovec-Goss, including 1-19 in the MVC.

Jonathan Michel contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Bradley women's basketball coach suspended for nonconference season