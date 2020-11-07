The Texans announced cornerback Bradley Roby did not make the trip with the team to Jacksonville, and he will not play Sunday.

The team added that his absence is not injury-related or for illness reasons.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports the Texans are holding out Roby for disciplinary reasons.

The Texans signed Roby to a three-year, $36 million contract in the offseason. He has their only interception this season.

Roby, 28, is in his seventh NFL season.

Bradley Roby won’t play Sunday against Jacksonville originally appeared on Pro Football Talk