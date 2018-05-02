Bradley Roby ready to replace Aqib Talib

The Broncos have moved on from Aqib Talib. Now, Bradley Roby is ready for everyone else to move on.

“Please, no more Talib questions,” Roby politely asked reporters Wednesday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

The No Fly Zone secondary has changed the past year with the release of T.J. Ward and the trade of Talib. Justin Simmons replaced Ward, and Roby will replace Talib.

“It’s still the No Fly Zone,” Roby said. “We started that Super Bowl year, and we had a year that I don’t think has been seen in the league by a defense in the past 30-plus years. That original Fly Zone is gone, with T.J. departing and Talib departing. But we still got out there and Justin Simmons, he did great last year as a first-year starter. We’ll be fine.”

Roby started only four games last season and played 68.22 percent of the defensive snaps last season as the team’s third corner behind Talib and Chris Harris. Roby and the team believe he is ready to start.

“I just want to be better than I was last year,” Roby said. “I see myself as a guy that goes out there and balls hard, makes a lot of turnovers and that’s what I’ve always been my whole life. So I’m not really competing with anyone. I want to be the best, but I also want to be the best me and I want to take the ball away as much possible and just do my job and completely take guys away.”