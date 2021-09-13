Bradley Roby officially ends suspension and joins the Saints

The New Orleans Saints filed several roster moves on Monday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire, including a couple of procedural moves now that their Week 1 game with the Green Bay Packers (a statement win, by the way) is in rear view. Get up to speed:

CB Bradley Roby ends suspension

Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (21) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

After serving the first five games of a six-game suspension handed down by the NFL last year, Roby was forced to remain away from the New Orleans Saints after they acquired him in a preseason trade with the Houston Texans. Now he's served his time and is with New Orleans, likely wearing No. 21 and expected to start across from Paulson Adebo this week while Marshon Lattimore recovers from thumb surgery. How the rotation shakes out the rest of this season (and in the future, since Lattimore signed a long-term contract while Roby is signed for 2022) remains to be seen, but for once the Saints have plentiful depth at a vital position.

CB Jordan Miller waived from 53-man roster

Oct 20, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nick Scott (33) tries to avoid a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller (28) after a reception on a fake punt during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Miller was only signed from the practice squad as a last-second emergency move in case Lattimore's knee injury prevented him from suiting up against Green Bay. Now that Roby is on the squad the Saints have waived Miller, and he's likely to return to the practice squad along with KeiVarae Russell, Ka'dar Hollman, and Dylan Mabin.

DT Montravius Adams re-signed to 53-man roster

Story continues

5/31/18; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) is shown during organized team activities. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

As expected, the Saints brought Adams back after Week 1 to prevent his base salary from fully guaranteeing in a salary cap-minded move. He'll still get his money but the Saints won't have to account for all of it against the cap. Adams enters a defensive tackle rotation that played surprisingly well against the Packers; Christian Ringo, Albert Huggins, Shy Tuttle, and Malcolm Roach each got after Aaron Rodgers at times on Sunday. The Saints also have three defensive tackles on the practice squad between Jaleel Johnson, Jalyn Holmes, and rookie Josiah Bronson.

1

1