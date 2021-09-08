Bradley Roby joins former Ohio State Buckeyes teammates with Saints

Bradley Roby joins the #Saints after grading as the 25th ranked CB in 2020 (71.5 OVR). Roby also owns a 76.6 career overall grade (2014-present). This is a very nice addition to a new-look CB group in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/5Zt8QO6lZC — PFF NO Saints (@PFF_Saints) September 8, 2021

The New Orleans Saints are trading with the Houston Texans for cornerback Bradley Roby. According to Pro Football Focus, Roby was graded as the 25th best cornerback in 2020. Roby will slot in immediately as the No. 2 cornerback behind Marshon Lattimore, though he will have to serve his Week 1 suspension before taking the field for the Saints.

Also of note, Roby is an Ohio State University product, which once again continues to perpetuate the Columbus-to-New Orleans pipeline. It’s clear head coach Sean Payton values the quality of player the program produces.

Here are all the current Saints players that also played for the Buckeyes:

CB Marshon Lattimore

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates with strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) after an interception against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Story continues

In 2014 Marshon Lattimore entered his first season as a redshirt freshman. He was just walking in the door as Roby was walking out, which meant he had some big shoes to fill. After an injury-riddled 2015 season, Lattimore came up huge in 2016 and earned First Team All-Big Ten honors before being drafted by New Orleans in the 2017 NFL draft. Both Buckeyes will now have a chance to not just play together, but also form a formidable duo in the secondary.

WR Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Roby attended Ohio State from 2010 to 2013 in which he started at cornerback. His new teammate, Saints All-Pro Michael Thomas, also attended Ohio State from 2012 to 2015. Roby and Thomas were teammates and undoubtedly have many practice reps between the two. We should see more of the same later this season when Thomas returns from injury.

S Malcolm Jenkins

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans veteran safety is next up on our list of Ohio State products. While Jenkins and Roby did not attend school at the same time (Jenkins arrived in 2006), Jenkins did help create the culture for a successful secondary. During his time at Ohio State, Jenkins earned All-American honors in 2007 and won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2009.

LB Pete Werner

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) drops into coverage against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Drafted with the 60th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, Pete Werner represents the new blood from the Ohio State pipeline. The linebacker attended Ohio State from 2017 to 2020 and was given an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors as a junior. His selection in the latest draft is just more evidence of how much Payton and company respect Ohio State's defensive products.

TE Nick Vannett

New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett (81) watches practice during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Nick Vannett attended Ohio State from 2011 to 2015 before being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFL draft. Roby and Vannett spent parts of three seasons together in college and the reunion in New Orleans should be beneficial for both parties. Vannett is currently on the injured reserve with a knee injury and is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season.

DE Jalyn Holmes

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes (90) warms up on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A defensive end on the practice squad, Jalyn Holmes attended Ohio State from 2014 to 2017. Much like Lattimore, he missed out on playing with Roby by a season. Holmes was impressive at Ohio State where he played every game from 2015 to 2017.

1

1