Bradley Roby believes Saints are perfect fit for him following trade from Texans

Cornerback Bradley Roby is working to get up to speed with the New Orleans Saints after being dealt to the team from the Houston Texans last week.

Roby participated in practice with the team for the first time on Wednesday. He was ineligible to play last week following his trade from Houston as he served the final game of a six-game suspension handed down last season for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

But Roby is excited about the fit with the Saints and believes that his skills will play well in New Orleans.

“I think it fits perfect,” Roby said, via John DeShazier of the team’s website. “They play a lot of man coverage here, that’s what I do. I’ve made a career on that. I play zone also, but I just love to press and get into guys at the line of scrimmage and bump and run early.

“That’s what I like to do, I think that’s a strength of mine, I think it fits well and I’m excited for sure.”

Roby has appeared in 99 career games over seven seasons spent with the Denver Broncos and Texans. He started all 35 games he’s played in over the last three years during his final year in Denver and two seasons in Houston.

Roby said it was a weird experience learning about the trade but that he was excited about the potential the Saints have and how he can help this season.

“So for me to be at this point in my career, my eighth year, I won a Super Bowl before (with the Broncos in 2015) and I just want to try to get another one. As soon as I heard the news, I was like, ‘Hell yeah, let’s go,'” he said.

