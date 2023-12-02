Bradley opens home Valley season with loss against Indiana State

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves lost to the Indiana State Sycamores, 85-77, in a Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball game Saturday at Carver Arena.

Malevy Leons (18 points), Connor Hickman (17), Duke Deen (13) and Christian Davis (11) led the Braves (6-2, 0-2), who lost their two MVC games before jumping back into nonconference play next week. BU opened Valley play on Wednesday with a 79-72 loss at Murray State.

BOX SCORE: Indiana State 85, Bradley 77

Robbie Avila scored 22 to lead the Sycamores (7-1, 2-0), who hit 14 3-pointers and had five players score in double figures. Isaiah Swope added 18 points, Ryan Conwell 17, former Bradley player Jayson Kent 13 and Julian Larry 10 for Indiana State, which opened the Valley season with a 77-48 home win over Southern Illinois.

This was the 100th meeting all-time for the two programs. Bradley had won three in a row in the series including last season's MVC tournament.

