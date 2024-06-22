Bradley’s Malevy Leons had predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is Bradley forward Malevy Leons. It was posted on social media he met with the Thunder for a predraft workout.

The 24-year-old spent a year in JUCO before transferring to Bradley, where he played three seasons from 2021-24. He was a starter during his entire tenure at the MVC school.

In 35 games last season, Leons averaged 13.8 points on 48.8% shooting, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He shot 34.1% from 3 on 3.6 attempts. He also tallied 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals. At 6-foot-9, 210 pounds, he has solid size for a forward.

Leons is a potential undrafted free agent target. He has a shot to join the Thunder’s summer league squad and possibly be added to the G League’s OKC Blue for next season if he impresses enough.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

