Bradley Lowery is 'no longer responsive,' family of terminally-ill six-year-old say

Bradley Lowery, the six-year-old boy fighting a rare childhood cancer, is no longer responsive but is still 'fighting so hard', his family have said.

In a post on Facebook, the young Sunderland fan's family said Bradley had a 'settled day' and 'is listening to everything we say'.

They wrote: 'Bradley has had a settled day, he is no longer responsive but we know he is listening to everything we say. He is fighting so hard it's heart breaking for us to watch.

'When the time comes there will be a update on his page first before anywhere else.

'Thank you for all your kind words and support.'

Bradley's family, from Blackhall, County Durham, have used social media to regularly update the thousands of well-wishers who have shown their support from around the world. He was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, which mostly affects babies and young children and commonly occurs in one of the adrenal glands, when he was just 18 months, and has rapidly deteriorated in recent weeks.

The latest post came just hours after footballer Jermain Defoe, who has developed a close friendship with Bradley, broke down in tears as he spoke about the young boy in a press conference.

He will always be in my heart for the rest of my life

Ex-Sunderland player Defoe has regularly visited Bradley in hospital and in March,the six-year-old led the England team out as the mascot for a World Cup qualifier.

Defoe said on Thursday: 'He's obviously struggling. I can say it's a matter of days,' the BBC reports. He added: 'It's been hard because I have kept this in for so long.'

Defoe said he speaks to Bradley's family 'every day' and has promised to keep in touch with them.

'He will always be in my heart for the rest of my life,' the footballer said. 'There isn't a day that goes past when I don't wake up and check my phone or think about little Bradley.'

