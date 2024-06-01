Bradley Gompers includes Rutgers football in his top seven

Bradley Gompers has his top seven, with Rutgers football making the cut in the Pennsylvania linebacker’s next step in his recruitment.

Rutgers offered Gompers in late February, marking what at the time was his fifth Power Five offer. He is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker from Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania).

Last fall, he capped off a season riddled with injuries in impressive fashion. In the WPIAL Championship, Gompers had 16 total tackles and a fumble recovery. Central Catholic finished the season 10-2.

His final seven now currently stands at Duke, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and West Virginia.

The cutdown in his recruitment was announced via his social media on Thursday:

Thank you to all of the schools that have recruited me. I have narrowed my decision down to these seven schools!! pic.twitter.com/fvOK5jA1RN — Bradley Gompers (@GompersBradley) May 30, 2024

Rutgers football currently has eight recruits committed in the 2025 recruiting class. One of the first players to verbal in the class is four-star linebacker Talibi Kaba, a top-10 player in New Jersey in the class of 2025.

Gompers took an unofficial visit to Rutgers in mid-April.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire