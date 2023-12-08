Bradley, Cunningham, Hockensmith earn special MNJ defensive awards in football

MANSFIELD — When their teams needed them the most, they were always in the right spot at the right time.

That is why they earned special awards from the Mansfield News Journal for their stellar defensive play during the 2023 season. Let's introduce our top defensive honorees.

Mansfield Senior's junior linebacker Maurice Bradley II is the Mansfield News Journal co-Defensive Player of the Year after he earned Division III first team All-Ohio, Division III Northwest District Defensive Player of the Year, Division III first team All-Northwest District and first team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference honors in 2023. The linebacker was sensational with 140 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two interceptions which included a pick six. Offensively, he had one catch for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Crestview's senior defensive lineman Caleb Cunningham also took Mansfield News Journal co-Defensive Player of the Year honors after being named first team All-Ohio, Division VI Northwest District Lineman of the Year, Division VI first team All-Northwest District, Firelands Conference Lineman of the Year and first team All-Firelands Conference during the 2023 season. He recorded 102 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 16 quarterback pressures, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt as he led the Cougars to a standout year defensively. Crestview scored six points as a defense and forced 11 turnovers with seven interceptions and four forced fumbles. As a unit, the Cougars recorded 18 sacks and 109 tackles for loss with Cunningham at the forefront.

Crestview's Caleb Cunnningham (left) and Maurice Bradley (middle) were named the Mansfield News Journal co-Defensive Players of the Year while Lucas' Dan Hockensmith (right) earned MNJ Defensive Lineman of the Year honors for their standout 2023 seasons.

Lucas' junior defensive lineman Dan Hockensmith is the Mansfield News Journal Defensive Lineman of the Year after he earned second team All-Ohio honors the Cubs. He was also a first team All-Northwest District honoree in Division VII. Hockensmith with a problem for opposing offensive lines as he piled up 130 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles. He also ran for 333 yards and six touchdowns on offense.

