Bradley Cooper and plenty of stars came out for Eagles-Jets at the Linc

Eagles tickets remain a hot commodity in Philadelphia ever since the Birds defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

There are certain guys in town who don't have to worry about shelling out a couple hundred bucks to watch the Eagles beat up on the likes of the New York Jets. And there were plenty of those VIPs in the house on Sunday at the Linc.

Bradley Cooper was in a suite alongside Eagles owner Jeff Lurie and it appears as if he brought his cute little daughter Lea to her first game.

GO BIRDS! Philadelphia native Bradley Cooper among those cheering on the @Eagles this Sunday. 🦅🦅



📷: Alex Klein pic.twitter.com/qjdsffh6TM





— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) October 6, 2019

Plenty of other guys who know a thing or two about big games were in the stands as well. MLB was well represented with hardcore Eagles fan Mike Trout sitting in his normal seats on the field. Bryce Harper was rocking some Eagles green alongside his lineup mate Rhys Hoskins.

You knew @MikeTrout wouldn't miss a chance to cheer on his Eagles 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1TXHoeVPMF — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 6, 2019

And the Sixers were represented by Ben Simmons rocking a No. 25 Eagles jersey alongside comedian Michael Blackson.

The hometown crowd and the stars in attendance were treated to an easy Eagles victory over the Jets. Maybe Bryce, Rhys, Ben, Mike, and Bradley should come to every game from now on because they brought some good luck.

It would have been fun if the Eagles had let Ben or Bryce suit up for the second half. They probably could have gotten an easy sack.

