Bradley Chubb updates rehab: ‘It’s as good as it can be for this point’

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb is feeling optimistic about the progress of his recovery from an ACL injury, he said Thursday on a podcast.

“It’s going good, man,” Chubb said on Williams Racing’s “Team Torque” podcast. “As good as it can be for this point, you know what I mean? I feel like the ACL recovery is so long and strenuous, but I’ve been having a positive attitude through it all, man.

“Seeing that light at the end of the tunnel and working towards that and not really thinking about what it could be and what it isn’t. Just taking it day-by-day, focusing on how I can make today the best day possible and it’s been working out for me. I can’t complain.”

Chubb, 27, tore his ACL in his left knee twice before — once in high school and again in 2019 during his second year with the Denver Broncos. This time, he’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, which happened in the Dolphins’ Week 17 loss on New Year’s Eve.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has refused to provide a timetable for the recovery of Chubb and fellow pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, who torn his Achilles in November. He told reporters last month that the duo are “absolutely attacking” the rehab process and had to be mandated to take time off.

“Right now, my main thing is trying to get my quad as strong as possible,” Chubb said Thursday. “That’s kind of like what controls everything that we do. … After that, that’s when the motion and the mobility comes in.”

While he missed the last game of the season, Chubb finished 2023 with a team-leading 11 sacks and led the NFL with six forced fumbles.

