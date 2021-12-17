Bradley Chubb thinks it’s “about that time” to step up and make big plays

The Broncos’ playoff hopes would get a big boost if they can beat the Bengals this Sunday and their chances of getting that win would go up if their defense can come up with some disruptive plays.

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb would like to provide them with a few of those plays. Chubb missed over two months with an ankle injury before returning in Week 12 and he told reporters that he feels like he’s rounding into form after playing the last three games.

Chubb noted that his fourth game back from a 2019 torn ACL was a productive one — he had 2.5 sacks — and he’s hoping that history repeats itself this season.

“It’s about that time,” Chubb said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “This team, we’ve had play-makers and it’s my turn to step up and make those plays.”

Chubb had his first quarterback hit of the year in last Sunday’s win over the Lions and the Broncos would welcome him racking up a few more on Joe Burrow this weekend.

