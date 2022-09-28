Bradley Chubb thinks Broncos have the best defense in the NFL

After the Denver Broncos’ defense dominated the San Francisco 49ers’ offense on Sunday Night Football, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was understandably excited.

“I don’t mean to sound too brash, but I think we’re the best defense in the league,” Chubb said after an 11-10 win over the Niners. “We’ve put it on film and on tape. We just have to keep on doing it.”

The numbers suggest Chubb’s statement is not far off.

Through three games, Denver’s defense ranks third in yards allowed per game (251.3) and second in points allowed per game (12). The Broncos are tired for first in forced fumbles (six) and fumbles recovered (three).

The unit only has one interception so far, but more are undoubtedly on the way with safety Justin Simmons set to return from injury later in the season. Denver’s defense has also totaled nine sacks, tied for eighth-most in the NFL.

While the defense has excelled, the Broncos’ offense has struggled to score points. Chubb is confident the other side of the ball will work out the kinks soon.

“We’re just going to stay together as a team,” the pass rusher said. “On the offensive side of the ball, I know they’re going to get it right and everything will fall into place and the flood gates are going to open.

“At the end of the day, we [the defense] just want to do our part, put our team in the best possible position to win — which we’ve been doing — and they [the offense] pulled it out both times. We’re just staying together as a team and as a unit. That’s what we preach. Team First. It’s been working out for us.”

Denver’s defense is not unquestionably the best in the NFL, but they certainly rank near the top. If the offense can turn things around soon, the Broncos will be a formidable foe for any opponent this season.

