Bradley Chubb talks pass-rushing advice, NFL draft process and more

Bradley Chubb has gone from top-five NFL draft pick to one of the league’s best pass rushers, teaming up with future Hall of Famer Von Miller to give the Denver Broncos one of the most fearsome tandems opponents will ever see.

Chubb recently spoke exclusively with Draft Wire about the best and worst parts of the NFL predraft process, his “welcome to the NFL” moment, and more.

JM: You’re the fourth player to be awarded the SNICKERS Chain this season. The chain is awarded to one player each week who showed a hunger for more by making big plays on the field. You certainly made a lot of big plays this past week. What does this award mean to you?

BC: It’s definitely a cool moment for me. The three players that won the award before me are great players. Guys like Aaron Jones, Tyler Lockett and Josh Jacobs, they had great games. That’s why they won this award before me. You have to go out there and put your best foot forward if you expect to win this award. I’m so happy that I won this week. I played so hard to earn the chain this week. It’s a big moment for me.

JM: The chain itself is quite impressive. It was designed by legendary jeweler Ben Baller. What were your initial thoughts when you first saw it?

BC: It’s huge (laughs). I couldn’t believe it when I first saw it. I can’t believe how big they made it. Ben Baller did some amazing work with this design. There’s a reason he has the reputation that he does. I hope I win it again this season (laughs).

View photos

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

JM: What advice would you offer to young pass rushers who are getting ready to make the jump to the NFL?

BC: When a pass rusher enters the NFL, I feel like you can get so hung up on adding a whole bunch of moves to your arsenal. You see other guys using certain moves that maybe are not in your wheelhouse and you start to think about adding those moves to your game.

One thing that I learned, it’s okay to stick to what you know. Never forget what got you here in the first place. Us pass rushers lose sight of that sometimes. You’re not meant to perfect every single pass rush move. That’s just not realistic.

All of those rushers you see in college, all those guys that are working hard to reach the NFL, they have to continue to work at their craft. Part of that is having a good understanding of what your craft is. Perfect your craft first. If you try to do too many things at once, that’s when you start to lose the fundamental parts of your game. You can’t allow yourself to lose sight of that. That’s what made you who you are.

If you keep your head right and focus on the little things, those are the things that are going to help you once you make the jump to the NFL.

JM: What would you say was the best and worst part of the NFL predraft process?

BC: The best part was all of the attention that you get (laughs). Everybody is writing articles on you, analyzing your film and throwing a lot of love your way. The worst part of the predraft process might be the same things I just mentioned (laughs).

You’re off for two or three months and you start to read all the hype. Maybe you start to feel yourself a little bit too much. You’re not playing football and you start to buy into all of the attention. It’s like a high that’s tough to come down from. You have to be careful with that.

It’s a bit of a double-edged sword. You have to find a way to remain humble. It’s okay to feel good about yourself, but you need to keep working. Be thankful for the positive attention, but keep your head down and focus on improving your game. You have to understand how to handle all that attention before it negatively impacts your career.

View photos

Story continues