Bradley Chubb shares story of trade to Dolphins

Last season, the Miami Dolphins made the splash of the trade deadline, sending running back Chase Edmonds and two draft picks to the Denver Broncos for linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection.

Over the final eight games of the season, Chubb recorded 13 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. At the end of the year, he was selected as a replacement for the Pro Bowl Games.

Recently, Chubb joined teammate Tyreek Hill’s podcast “It Needed to be Said,” where he recounted the story of his trade to Miami.

“The day of the trade was crazy, bro, ’cause we had just came back from London,” Chubb said. “We won, so I was like ‘OK, I might stay. We back on the winning track. I might stay.’ We won, so then Monday goes around, nobody says nothing to me. We go in there and work out. Trade deadline, Tuesday at 2 p.m. We go in Tuesday work out, everybody cool all that. I go to the crib with my girl. I’m like ‘Babe, my head kinda all over the place let’s just go get some food. I don’t even wanna think about this.’ Got an hour til it comes up. We get in the car. We start driving. George Paton come up. I looked at her. She looked at me. I pulled over to the side, answer the phone.

He’s like “Man, we trading you. We appreciate everything you’ve done. This makes me sick to my stomach.’ In my head, bro, after he said ‘We trading you’ everything else kind of went void. Turned around went back to the house. Started packing the house up. All my dogs came over, and I was off to Miami. It’s crazy how it just work like that.”

Chubb, upon arriving in South Florida, received a five-year, $110 million extension with $63.2 million guaranteed.

It’s always interesting to see how players find out about their transactions, and what their immediate moves are.

