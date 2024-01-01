Bradley Chubb out for season with torn ACL

The Dolphins' fears on edge rusher Bradley Chubb's knee injury have been confirmed.

Per multiple reports, Chubb suffered a torn ACL during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Chubb will now miss the rest of the 2023 season and it's unknown when during the 2024 season he'll be able to return.

It's the second season-ending leg injury the Dolphins have sustained to their edge rushing group, as Jaelan Phillips suffered an Achilles tear in November.

After coming over to the Dolphins via trade last year, Chubb was having a strong 2023. He recorded 11.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hits, and a league-leading six forced fumbles.

The Dolphins have clinched a playoff berth, but they need to beat the Bills on Sunday night to win the AFC East and clinch the conference’s No. 2 seed.