Bradley Chubb is once again questionable.

The Broncos’ edge rusher was inactive for last week’s victory over the Giants. After injuring his ankle during a late-August practice, Chubb was limited for two days of practice and declared questionable in Week One. But this week, he’s been limited for all three practices.

The Broncos have also declared linebacker Jonas Griffith (back) questionable and guard Graham Glasgow (illness) doubtful. Griffith first appeared on the injury report on Thursday and was limited for the week’s final two practices. Glasgow did not practice all week after leaving last week’s game with an irregular heartbeat.

But head coach Vic Fangio told reporters on Friday that Glasgow would travel with the team to Jacksonville.

Tight end Noah Fant (knee), defensive end Shelby Harris (wrist), and defensive lineman Shamar Stephen (back) were all listed on Denver’s injury report this week but none of them carry a status heading into Sunday.

Bradley Chubb questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk