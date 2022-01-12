Bradley Chubb will “put my head down and go to work” after worst NFL season

The 2021 season did not go as hoped for Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

He had offseason ankle surgery, returned in Week Two and then hurt the other ankle. He got back in the lineup in Week 12, missed another game due to COVID protocols, and didn’t record a sack in any of his seven appearances this season.

Chubb didn’t pull any punches when it came to assessing how the year went.

“My worst year as a pro,” Chubb said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “All offseason last year I dealt with an ankle injury, and I was just trying to get back for OTAs. Then, as soon as I got healthy my other ankle went. It was one of those things that was tiring on me mentally and physically. I’m nowhere near where I want to be.”

Chubb said he is going “to put my head down and go to work” in order to make sure that the 2022 season is a better one for him. The Broncos would appreciate that and it would benefit Chubb as he’s heading into the final year of his current pact with the team that took him fifth overall in 2018.

