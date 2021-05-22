Bradley Chubb will miss rest of offseason program after ankle surgery

An ankle injury kept Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb from playing in the last two games of the 2020 season. That same injury will keep him from participating in the rest of the 2021 offseason program.

Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that Chubb recently had a “minor ankle procedure,” and that he’ll be ready for training camp in two months.

Chubb had 12 sacks as a rookie. He tore an ACL early in the 2019 season. Last year, he had 7.5 sacks in 14 games.

The Broncos need a big 2021 from Chubb. His fifth-year option has been exercised, but his long-term payday has yet to arrive. A solid upcoming season would likely get him there.

