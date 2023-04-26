The Jets will welcome Aaron Rodgers to their ranks this season and that’s created a lot of excitement around the team with the longest current playoff drought in the NFL.

One of the players who will be facing Rodgers is also excited about his arrival. Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb said at a Tuesday press conference that he believes Rodgers’ presence will life everyone’s game to a new height during the two matchups between the divisional rivals this season.

“I’m excited,” Chubb said. “It’s an opportunity to play against one of the best quarterbacks that ever played the game. I’m excited to compete against that twice a year. Each time I play him, it brings out the best in everybody. Everybody knows that we got A-Rod this week, so we got to be on our Ps and Qs. Now we’ve just got a division full of great quarterbacks. So I’m excited to be in the mix and be competing towards the end of the year when it really counts and stuff like that. So it’s gonna be fun.”

Chubb’s former teammate/current Bill Von Miller and Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon likely have similar feelings about the arrival of Rodgers in what is shaping up to be a hotly contested division now that Rodgers is officially part of the AFC East.

Bradley Chubb: It’s gonna be fun competing against Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk