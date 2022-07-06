Bradley Chubb: It’s been fun to have Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson come in

The Broncos did a lot to transform their team this offseason, headlined by hiring Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and trading for quarterback Russell Wilson.

With training camp coming later this month, edge rusher Bradley Chubb said recently that he likes the vibes both Hackett and Wilson have brought to Denver.

“Coach Hackett comes into the meetings with energy, with juice,” Chubb said, via Troy Renck of Denver 7. “Our first team meeting, we’ve got guys playing basketball against each other and bringing out that competitive edge. And he brings it over to coaches. You see them racing, or things like that, always competing.

“And with Russ — the complete guy he is, the complete player he is — you see it every day he comes into the building. He’s a perfect example of what you should be doing. It’s been fun to have those two guys come in and change everything and, hopefully, it finally gets us over the hump that we have been unable to get over the last few years.”

The Broncos haven’t been to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 and haven’t had a winning season since 2016.

