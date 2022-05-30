The Broncos are 0-8 against the Chiefs in linebacker Bradley Chubb‘s four years in Denver, and the Broncos’ losing streak against the Chiefs started before Chubb arrived and is now up to 13 games. Chubb is focused on ending that.

Chubb vowed that this will be the season the Broncos snap their losing streak to the Chiefs, saying he has built up some anger at Kansas City from all the losses.

“It’s a revenge tour all year long,” Chubb told Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post. “When you keep coming up short against a team, you get animosity for them.”

The Broncos play the Chiefs in Denver on December 11 and in Kansas City on January 1. With Russell Wilson now quarterbacking the Broncos, there’s every reason to believe that those games will have playoff implications. And perhaps snapping the losing streak against the Chiefs will punch the Broncos’ ticket to the playoffs for the first time since Peyton Manning retired.

Bradley Chubb focused on ending Broncos’ 13-game losing streak to Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk