Insult to injury: NFL fines Broncos LB Bradley Chubb after suffering torn ACL

It’s pretty hard to have a worse game than Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb did against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday.

During a heartbreaking Broncos loss that featured yet another questionable roughing the passer penalty, Chubb suffered a torn ACL that will knock the former fifth overall pick out for the season.

Now, the NFL has added insult to literal injury by fining Chubb $21,056 for a hit on a quarterback.

Insult to injury: In the same game during which he tore his ACL, #Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb was fined $21,056 for a hit on a quarterback. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2019

So Chubb’s season will end with a gut punch of a loss in which he suffered a significant knee injury and incurred a significant financial cost.

It was a rough day for Bradley Chubb. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Through four games, Chubb had posted 21 tackles, six quarterback hits, one sack and one forced fumble. That will be disappointing for a player the Broncos were likely hoping would take another step forward after a 12-sack rookie season.

Chubb isn’t even the first player to incur a penalty from the NFL after suffering a season-ending injury, as Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for ... taking off his helmet after tearing his Achilles. The NFL was at least kind enough to not fine Neal for that.

Von Miller also fined for hit on Gardner Minshew

As if that wasn’t fun enough for the Broncos, Chubb’s fellow pass rusher Von Miller also received a $12,056 fine for his hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew.

The hit in question gifted the Jaguars a first down with 1:18 remaining while trailing the Broncos 24-23. Without the penalty, it would have been third-and-9 from their own 26. The Jaguars took advantage of the opportunity, marching down the field and winning on a 33-yard field goal.

