Bradley Chubb back in the Broncos lineup

The Broncos will have linebacker Bradley Chubb back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Chubb has not played since hurting his ankle in Week Two, but he was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday and he is on the active roster Sunday. He’ll team with Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, and Stephen Weatherley on the edges of the defense.

Tackle Bobby Massie and safety Kareem Jackson are inactive after being listed as doubtful. Defensive end Shelby Harris and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland were considered questionable to play and they are also out. Safety Jamar Johnson and quarterback Brett Rypien are the other inactives.

Guard Matt Feiler, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, quarterback Easton Stick, running back Larry Rountree, and fullback Gabe Nabers are inactive for the Chargers.

