Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said on Wednesday that he expected to have a contract extension with edge rusher Bradley Chubb finalized in the near future and Grier was not just blowing smoke.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins and Chubb have agreed to terms on a five-year extension days after the Dolphins sent a first-round pick and other compensation to Denver for Chubb. Chubb is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract this season.

Per those reports, the deal is worth $119 million. It includes $63.2 million in guaranteed money.

With that bit of business off the table, Chubb can focus his full attention on making the Dolphins look wise for adding him to their defense. That process will begin in Chicago this Sunday.

Bradley Chubb agrees to five-year extension with Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk