How Bradley basketball came up clutch again, defeated Tulane and remained unbeaten

Duke Deen is all smiles for the Bradley men's basketball team after a win over Tulane in the semifinals of the SoCal Challenge on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: The Bradley men’s basketball team stepped up in the clutch to beat another top-100 team in a see-saw game decided by only a few points.

The Braves (4-0) did it again Monday night during an 80-77 win over Tulane at the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, California, to set up a tournament championship game against UTEP on Wednesday.

“We just beat a good team; Tulane’s a good team,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. “They're athletic, they're talented scorers, they're really hard to guard and we just did enough to win.”

BOX SCORE: Bradley 80, Tulane 77

Neither team led by more than six until late in the game when Bradley used a 14-1 run to take a 10-point lead. Braves senior point guard Duke Deen hit a floater, made a stepback to beat the shot clock buzzer, and then threaded a great pass to graduate forward Malevy Leons in the post to help Bradley take a 64-61 lead just before the final media timeout.

Deen then got fouled on a drive and sank two free throws, assisted on a 3-pointer from senior guard Christian Davis, and then made a triple of his own to put Bradley on top 72-62 with 5:44 left in the game.

“That was just another game that we've played this year," Wardle said, "where we've kind of felt comfortable and we expected to win as a group in the huddle."

By the time that Bradley’s 14-1 run was all said and done, Deen had either scored or assisted on every basket.

“Duke is our vocal leader,” Wardle said. “(Junior guard Connor Hickman) was really good in the first half and then struggled a little bit but they switched spots in the second half and that's what they do, they complement each other well.”

Both teams combined for 45 fouls, and Tulane scored 28 points from the free throw line on 37 attempts. The aggressive Green Wave receded during that key late stretch, when the Braves thrived on getting out in transition thanks to stopping four Tulane possessions with missed shots and two turnovers.

“That run, when we got out in transition and got some stops, really, we just kept them off the foul line for I think for three or four possessions in a row and then we got some open 3s in transition,” Wardle said.

Bradley wins another close game

The Braves have already learned from past experiences this year that no game is truly ever over until the buzzer sounds, especially considering the quality of opponents they’ve played this year. After an 0-8 shooting performance from the field during a nearly seven-minute stretch amidst Bradley’s run, Tulane climbed back with five straight points from Sion James to make it 75-69 with just under four minutes to go. A pair of foul shots from Collin Holloway helped the Green Wave inch closer to a 78-75 deficit with a minute to go.

Leons pushed BU's lead to 80-75 with two free throws with under a minute remaining, but once again this season, the outcome still hung in the balance until the final possession.

Bradley nearly fell into its third overtime game, but Tulane missed a close-range look and a fadeaway 3-pointer on the final possession.

'They play fast': Why this high-scoring prep point guard picked Bradley basketball

“We came to this tournament to be tested to compete against top-100 teams ... so we're gonna be battle-tested on Wednesday again,” Wardle said. “It's all about recovery now and then preparation.”

With the victory, Bradley has a chance to win its second in-season tournament in three years after taking the 2021 Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational title.

“It's really, really hard to win at this level, so we'll take any championship we can win,” Wardle said. “And it's hard to win in-season championships or else it would be done every year by everybody.”

Connor Hickman drives to the basket for the Bradley men's basketball team against Tulane in the semifinals of the SoCal Challenge on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Multiple players shined for Bradley

Bradley has used true team efforts in its three wins coming into Monday, and it remained the status quo. Freshman forward Almar Atlason, Davis, Leons and sophomore center Ahmet Jonovic all fell into foul trouble, and the Tulane forced 14 Bradley turnovers, including five from senior forward Darius Hannah.

However, all five of the Braves starters finished in double figures, led by 18 points from Leons, 14 from Hannah and 13 from Deen. Davis and Hickman each added 12 with Bradley’s bench rotation of freshman Demarion Burch, Jonovic, Atlason, and junior guard Emarion Ellis each contributed quality stretches.

Hickman made an impact in the first half, especially during a nine-point Bradley run late in the frame where he made a layup and a trey to boost the Braves to a 40-34 advantage. He also made Bradley's first 3-pointer after the team started a collective 0-for-8. That shot helped keep Tulane within an arm’s length at 31-28 with 3:42 left in the half.

“I thought that I started the first half pretty well and I was aggressive,” Hickman said. “ I thought I got sped up in the second half a little too much, but I know my teammates had my back. We stayed connected throughout the second half, and I thought that's kind of what led to us coming out with a win.”

Hannah’s shined early in the game with six points in the first eight minutes. He came up big with two 3s early in the second, then a trio of free throws late in the game.

The Braves’ freshmen duo of Atlason and Burch impressed, too. Atlason, who made a Bradley freshman record six threes in an 86-63 win over Tarleton State last Tuesday, had an important stretch too during the midway point of the second half where he killed two mini-runs from the Green Wave with two 3-pointers. Burch displayed superb vision with multiple commendable passes and finished with a team-high four assists.

Despite it only being November, the sharing of wealth in a tournament environment stands to help Bradley in close games later in the year, especially when not everything goes their way.

“The turnovers hurt us in the second half and then obviously, the free throws,” Wardle said. “It's hard to win a game when you give up that many free throw attempts, but we were able to pull it off and survive in advance in tournament time.”

Added Wardle: “(In the) second half when we didn't turn the ball over, I thought we had some great possessions. We had some great fast breaks with some great ball movement.”

Darius Hannah shoot a free throw for the Bradley men's basketball team against Tulane in the semifinals of the SoCal Challenge on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Another quality win for Bradley's resume

Tulane received a balanced scoring effort, as well, with six players scoring nine points or more, led by 17 points from Jaylen Forbes. The Green Wave (28-for-37 on free throws) outshot Bradley (18-for-25 on free throws) at the foul line, but could not solve BU's tough perimeter defense, which forced them into a 3-for-16 mark behind the arc.

“They present a lot of problems because they spread you out and they got so many scorers that can score or drive the ball,” Wardle said. “The key was just keeping them off the foul line and then stringing some stops together.”

The NCAA’s NET rankings have not come out yet this season, but the Braves’ win over Tulane was their third win against a team in the top 100 of the KenPom rankings this season. Tulane came in at No. 90 before Monday’s game, Bradley was at No. 84.

“It’s a great experience before Arch Madness,” Wardle said. “It's a great tournament where we're playing some big teams, long teams, good teams, and it's a great challenge for us so we're excited for the competition.”

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: SoCal Challenge: Bradley Braves defeats Tulane Green Wave in college basketball